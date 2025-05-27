Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

