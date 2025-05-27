Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 29,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) by 548.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 155,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

