BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

