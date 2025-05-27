SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 88914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,347,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

