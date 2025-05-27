Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,638 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $509.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

