Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

