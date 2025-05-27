iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 121833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2,572.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4,868.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

