iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

May 27th, 2025

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 21965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

