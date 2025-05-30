Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $542.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.90 and a 200 day moving average of $533.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.