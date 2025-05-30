Park National Corp OH Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $5,938,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $519.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.59 and a 200-day moving average of $501.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

