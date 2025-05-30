UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UNH stock opened at $298.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $270.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

