Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $542.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.90 and a 200-day moving average of $533.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

