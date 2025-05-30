Quent Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

Visa stock opened at $362.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.16. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.15. The stock has a market cap of $668.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

