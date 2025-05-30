Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

