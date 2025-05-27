Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 8,895 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $314.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.