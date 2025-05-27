WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$279.81 and last traded at C$278.14, with a volume of 18878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$278.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$283.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 0.4%

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$250.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$249.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In other WSP Global news, Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,540.64. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.