Kilter Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Kilter Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average of $333.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

