Insider Buying: Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) CFO Acquires $44,100.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) CFO Mirlanda Gecaj acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,365.96. The trade was a 167.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xerox Trading Up 5.4%

XRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 1,842,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

