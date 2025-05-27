BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $635,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $67,571,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.2%

BKNG opened at $5,332.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,839.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,899.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,379.98. The firm has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

