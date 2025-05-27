Arqit Quantum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,271 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 1,477,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,511. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum ( NASDAQ:ARQQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arqit Quantum will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

