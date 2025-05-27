Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

