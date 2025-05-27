Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:INFA traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 28,781,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,200.50. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $643,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Informatica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

