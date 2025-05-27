Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.09.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.10. 242,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,955. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $260.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.85.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

