Copley Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 241.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after buying an additional 330,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

