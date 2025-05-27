Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.