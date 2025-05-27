TFR Capital LLC. Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of TFR Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

TSLA opened at $339.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $333.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

