Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 49.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 4.1%

PSHG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,592. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.54.

