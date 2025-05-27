JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $260.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

