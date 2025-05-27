Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $255,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.95.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

