Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

Zscaler stock opened at $258.57 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $260.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,057,500. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

