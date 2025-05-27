Forum Financial Management LP Has $432,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

