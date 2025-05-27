Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

