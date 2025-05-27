T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,567,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.37 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average is $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

