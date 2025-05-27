Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VOO stock opened at $532.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

