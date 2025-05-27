Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2025 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

5/6/2025 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/7/2025 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,811 shares of company stock worth $155,494 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 382,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

