Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 520,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $321.09 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $323.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

