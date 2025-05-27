Elite Financial Inc. Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

