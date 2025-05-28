Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Expands By 614.4%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 614.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,004. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

