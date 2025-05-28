Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

ZLIOY remained flat at $7.28 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.