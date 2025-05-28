Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) CEO Sells $17,641.02 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 2,186 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $17,641.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,446.56. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Danny Robert Schoening also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Optex Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Danny Robert Schoening sold 9,787 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $78,785.35.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Danny Robert Schoening sold 10,027 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,316.27.

Optex Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OPXS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 7,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,322. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.