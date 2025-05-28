Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.55 and last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 208475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.