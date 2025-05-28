QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Trading 22.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 28,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

