Joan S. Hooper Sells 938 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 363,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,011. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

