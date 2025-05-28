Joan S. Hooper Sells 938 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Itron Stock Performance
ITRI traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 363,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,011. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.
Get Our Latest Report on Itron
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.