DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 7,546 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 7,546 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $1,543,609.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,383.84. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.8%

DASH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.59. 6,592,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 765.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $191.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.