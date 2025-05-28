YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 3.3%

OTCMKTS YASKY traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 19,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.44 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

