Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.540-5.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

NYSE:A traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,444. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

