Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 4350730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

