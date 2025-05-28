Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.81 and last traded at C$9.81. 12,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 34,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

Sanlam Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.29.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.3621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.