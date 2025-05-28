B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 7,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 31,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 2.7%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.