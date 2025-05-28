Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. Agilent Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.540-5.610 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.370 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

